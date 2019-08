EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the Khalid concert to benefit the victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting.

The Great Khalid Foundation made the announcement Tuesday morning about the show titled “A Night for Sun City.”

The show will be Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Don Haskins Center.

Proceeds from the performance will go directly to the El Paso Shooting Victims fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.