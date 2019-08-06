Del Sol Medical Center update following Walmart mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Sol Medical Center still has six patients following the mass shooting Saturday in El Paso.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is charged with Capital Murder in connection with allegedly shooting that killed 22 people and wounding 24 more.

Eleven victims were transported and treated at Del Sol Medical Center.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, six patients remain in this hospital, with one in critical condition and five in stable condition.

“I continue to be inspired by the tireless dedication of all the caregivers here at Del Sol Medical Center and across El Paso,” said David Shimp, chief executive officer of Del Sol Medical Center.