County Commissioners to discuss use of county facility for Resiliency Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Commissioners are expected to approve the use of a county facility for the Community Resiliency Center Monday during their regular meeting.

The center is needed to care for victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting long-term and assist with applications for victims’ resources.

The One Fund El Paso, which is a combination of funds collected by the Paso Del Norte Foundation and El Paso Community Foundation was created as a financial vehicle for disaster relief and has lessened the County’s governmental burdens, according to documents in Monday’s agenda.

The center will be available to offer services to those affected by the Walmart shooting, including counseling. El Paso’s Fire Chief has been searching for a facility since August when the short-term facility closed.

The proposed agenda item does not indicate which county facility could be approved for use, but will allow County Administrator Betsy Keller to begin the process of procuring a location.

One Fund El Paso

The organization tasked with allocating the more than $5 million in funds collected through the Paso Del Norte Foundation and El Paso Community Foundation released a draft protocol August 28, which outlines the process that victims could receive funds.

The protocol indicates that the earliest victims or their families would receive funding would be December 16, after an application process with required documentation is received by fund administrators.

In total, 22 people were killed and at least an additional 24 were injured in the August 3 Walmart attack. Hundreds more were witnesses to the event or directly impacted in the melee that followed.

The allocation of funds for eligible applicants falls into four categories: Death benefits, individuals physically injured and requiring overnight hospitalization, individuals physically injured by treated on an emergency out-patient basis, and individuals who witnessed the attack and its aftermath.

Funds for those who witnessed the attack and its aftermath are only available to people who were physically present at the Walmart or Sam’s Club or in their respective parking lots. Those who were at the nearby Cielo Vista Mall, which was also on lockdown for a period of time on August 3, are not eligible.

The National Compassion Fund was chosen as the administrators of the funding and will handle the online application system.

As per the initial draft protocol timeline, November 8 is the deadline for submission of Application for Benefits, the fund will stop accepting additional contributions on November 25, and distribution plan approval will happen December 11 with checks beginning on December 16.

Community Meeting

A public meeting will be held by One Fund Administrators on Thursday, September 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Bonham Elementary School, located at 7024 Cielo Vista Dr.

During the meeting, a full explanation of the draft protocol and application submission process will be conducted. Input and comments from potential applicants and the general public will also be welcome at that time.

Information collected at the meeting will then be utilized to create a final protocol for fund distribution.