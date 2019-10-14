Council to discuss items left at makeshift Walmart memorial site

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Representatives will vote to allow City Manager Tommy Gonzalez to work with Cielo Vista – Simon Properties and Walmart on any immediate or future plans regarding the items left by the public at the makeshift memorial.

The vote, which is expected to take place on Tuesday, will ensure the victim’s families, shooting survivors, and Walmart employees are given priority and will be the first to be offered the items.

As KTSM previously reported, the City is planning a permanent memorial for the area and Walmart will also include a memorial inside the store when it reopens November 6.