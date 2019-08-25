Competitors on the field come together to show they are El Paso Strong

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Football season is less than a week away in the state of Texas. And while many local student-athletes are looking to competing on the field, Saturday, they came together as one united team for El Paso.

Football players from around the city, along with special guests Antonio ‘Tony’ Basco and Montwood High School grad Kieran Johnson came together at El Paso High School Saturday night to help out other kids in the classroom.

Players were asked to bring a teddy bear as a gift to incoming pre-k students at the Ysleta Pre-K Center which begins class on Monday. Their Principal, Heather Kearns, come up with the idea to comfort students on their first day of class and presented it on social media through the #ElPasoChallenge. Area football players heard the call.

The event was organized by Prep 1 Sports and the Greater El Paso Football Showcase. Ed Stansbury, Director of Operations for the GEPFS said Saturday’s event was a perfect way to bring the players together before the season starts.

“Obviously we had our tragedies on August 3rd and we wanted to bring everybody together as one team,” Stansbury said. “You can see all the different schools that are represented here today, but our message to them “We’re one team tonight and let’s celebrate that, let’s unite the football community.”

The players also took team photos and a large group photo to share as a sign of their unity. A photo album from Saturday’s event can be found on Prep 1 Sports’ Facebook account.

While it’s true that in a week these young men will be battling it out on the gridiron, once their pads come off — they are still united and El Paso Strong.