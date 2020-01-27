Community works to heal from August 3 tragedy through art

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Community members gathered Sunday to spread the message ‘Love is Stronger than Hate’ through art.

It’s called Stars of Hope, and the painting event was hosted by the Women’s Lion Club at the El Paso Museum of History. People came together to paint wooden stars with messages of hope meant to bring the community together for continued healing following the August 3 shooting.

“These stars will be paid forward to another community that has survived a tragedy. This could be a hurricane or fire or different things like that. So, we really have found that the impact of seeing the stars, painting the stars, receiving one is really powerful for people,” Stephanie Wray, Art Therapist with Stars of Hope said.

Once completed, the stars will be sent to another community that has suffered a tragedy.