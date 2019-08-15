Community members participate in attending memorial by watching live simulcast

Just right outside Southwest University Park, El Pasoans far and near made an attendance at Cleveland Square Park.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just right outside Southwest University Park, El Pasoans far and near made an appearance at Cleveland Square Park.

“It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen,” El Pasoan John Tree shared.



The community showed their solidarity by attending the city’s Community Memorial. However, they also shared their pain.

“I don’t know any of the people that were killed, hurt, but it hurts,” El Pasoan Esperanza Morales said.



Dozens sat outside of Southwest University Park and watched the memorial through a live simulcast.

“To see all of El Paso, all the people that came out both in the stadium and out here, was just absolutely the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.,” Tree said.



No matter where these El Pasoans were, all said they stand strong for those affected no matter what.

“I’m pretty sure it feels good for those families. They’re not alone, we’re all mourning with them,” Hector Camacho shared.

“All these people were our loving neighbors, friends, and we just had to be here tonight. It was very important to us,” Tree added.



Gusty winds did start to pick up during the memorial, but the majority of the people at Cleveland Square park stayed until the very end.

