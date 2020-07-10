Community leaders unveil details for August 3 memorial services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– El Paso community leaders announced details for a series of memorial events to commemorate the one year mark of the August 3 Walmart shooting.

“The one year anniversary will be another step in the long process of healing for the 23 families that lost a loved one that day,” Bishop Mark Seitz of the Catholic Diocese of El Paso said.

The “Together We Remember, Together We Heal” memorial service will start the day before the actual anniversary on August 2 at Ascarate Park where leaders plan to build a Healing Garden memorial.

“On August 2 and August 3 the park will be open to the public for a drive-through luminaria remembrance event,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said.

As KTSM reported, the Healing Garden will not be ready by the time of the memorial service, but these ceremonies will be a ground-breaking with construction starting at a later date.

“Our hope is to create a beautiful place where we could all continue our search for our own individual comfort and healing, once completed we will initiate activities such as yoga and meditation to enhance the physical memorial,” Samaniego said.

Some memorial events include:

Luminaria Remembrance: Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta Dr, El Paso, TX 79905, Sunday, August 2 at 8:30PM – 10:30PM and Monday, August 3 at 8:30PM – 10:30PM

Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta Dr, El Paso, TX 79905, Sunday, August 2 at – and Monday, August 3 at – Luminaria Walk: Cleveland Square Park, Thursday, July 30, 8:15PM

Cleveland Square Park, Thursday, July 30, Memorial and Service by Interfaith Alliance of the Southwest: Sunday, August 2, Time TBD

For a full list of memorials open to the public CLICK HERE.

The completed Healing Garden will include a plaque with all 23 victims, including Guillermo Garcia, the last victim to die.

“The first anniversary will urge us to creatively unite and be El Paso strong,” Samaniego said.