City requests federal reimbursement for Trump’s visit following mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso says they’re planning to ask for federal reimbursement for President Trump’s visit to El Paso in the days after the August 3 Walmart mass shooting.

As KTSM previously reported, President Trump visited El Paso on August 7 where he visited some of the victims of the shooting and staff members at University Medical Center. He later met with first responders at the 9-1-1 Emergency Operations Center in Northeast El Paso.

Tuesday, KTSM learned the total cost to the City was just shy of $332,000 according to City officials. Roughly $300,000 of the cost was for El Paso Police services, $75,000 for Fire Department services, and more than $12,000 in airport costs.

The city says the remaining cost was spent on equipment and food.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s re-election campaign still has an outstanding balance in El Paso for his February campaign rally. At last check, the bill stands at $569,000 — which includes late fees.