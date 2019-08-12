‘Chuco Strong Art Fundraiser’ showcases support for shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of El Paso artists are coming together to paint the picture of what “El Paso Strong” really means following last Saturday’s mass shooting.

Full of powerful pieces, the “Chuco Strong Art Fundraiser” showcased the Borderland on Sunday while giving back to those affected by the tragedy.

Local artists are helping the hurting community by donating art to auction off, with proceeds benefiting the El Paso Community Foundation’s Victims’ Relief Fund.

The works of art were up for auction both in-person and online via text message.

Participants called this a way to help the community heal and showcase support during this time of need.

“The whole goal is to just give everything back,” artist Patrick Gabaldon told KTSM. “Our hope is that we can write a nice big check so the victims of this tragedy can use to help them get through this.”

Coordinators say artists from Miami, Los Angeles, Arizona, and other cities also donated pieces.

Officials tell KTSM that more than $16,000 was raised on Sunday.