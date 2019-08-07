Children’s Grief Center of El Paso offers free support group

Breaking News
Parents of El Paso Walmart shooting suspect issue statement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For anyone who was in the Walmart store during the time of the mass shooting or had a loved one killed in the tragedy, the Children’s Grief Center is offering support group sessions for free.

The sessions will be for six consecutive weeks, the grief center said in a news release.

Adults and children will be served. Children need to be at least 5 years old to attend.

If interested in attending these sessions, please call for an initial interview at 915-532-6004.

Sessions will begin August 13 and will be conducted every other Thursday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at 11625 Pellicano, Ste. B.

