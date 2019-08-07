Chihuahuas to take the field in first sporting event since El Paso mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Walmart mass shooting has shaken the El Paso community. Normalcy has been lost as people begin to pick up the pieces, including sports teams across the Sun City.

The @epchihuahuas will take the field at Southwest University Park on Wednesday night in the first sporting event since tragedy shook the El Paso community. It will be an opportunity for El Pasoans to come together and be together as one. #ElPasoStrong #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/dlHVn0T7QS — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 7, 2019

At a time like this, sports may seem trivial. But as we have seen through multiple tragedies in the past, sports can unify. Sports brings people together and the El Paso Chihuahuas will return home to play the Round Rock Express on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. It will be the first sporting event in El Paso since the shooting.

“We know full well, we accept and we will stand up to the fact that we are one of the things this community will rely on to help return it to normalcy,” said Chihuahuas general manager Brad Taylor. “We will let people know it’s okay to laugh, hug and have fun together, again. It can happen at a place like this ballpark, which is a unifier.”

We return home to Southwest University Park on Wednesday, August 7th for the start of a 7 game homestand.



In support of our community, we'll be wearing our black road jerseys featuring the “El Paso” script and will don the black EP cap.



Tickets: https://t.co/gwCEI9X7Tr pic.twitter.com/So6eGAwUct — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 6, 2019

The Chihuahuas are currently tied for first place in the Pacific Coast League Pacific Southern Division with the Las Vegas Aviators. It is a division they have won in each of the last four years.