Chihuahuas to host El Paso Strong Night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas announce today El Paso Strong Night, a celebration of the El Paso community and a commemoration of those victims of the August 3rd tragedy. El Paso Strong Night will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 when the Chihuahuas take on the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate).

This Saturday, we are proud to announce El Paso Strong Night, a celebration of our community and a commemoration of those victims of the August 3rd tragedy.



A portion of each fundraising ticket sold will go to the Paso del Norte’s El Paso Victims Fund.https://t.co/olqAGlrapJ pic.twitter.com/B5EgqHnnfN — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) August 20, 2019

A portion of each fundraising ticket sold will go back to the Paso del Norte’s El Paso Victims Fund. The link to the ticket is: bit.ly/ElPasoStrongNight. The night’s 50/50 raffle will also benefit the Victims Fund.

The first 7,000 fans through the gates will receive an El Paso Strong rally towel. During the game there will be a special moment of silence for the crowd to “stand united.” The game will also feature a postgame fireworks spectacular choreographed to music and songs that highlight the city of El Paso.

As part of the night, the Chihuahuas will auction off the caps worn by the San Diego Padres during their August 8th batting practice. All proceeds will benefit the El Paso Victim’s Fund. The Chihuahuas have partnered with Text to Engage, a local mobile phone auction company for the 2019 season. The mobile auction will begin 12 p.m. Saturday and will conclude at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The game will also feature the national anthem and the color guard by the Border Patrol, the honoring of first responders and a moment of silence for the victims and their families.

More announcements will be forthcoming.

For more information on the fundraising tickets, call (915) 533-BASE. Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to secure a seat for this special event.

Fans can buy tickets at epchihuahuas.com or in person at the Durango or Santa Fe Box Offices. The box offices are open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on non-gamedays and are open 10 a.m. through the end of the game on gamedays.

Fetch the Fun!

CHIHUAHUAS HOMESTAND

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway | $2 Margaritas until 7th inning | Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods ($2 Tacos & $2 Estrella Jaliscos) | Pepsi Family Four Pack

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Seniors Eat Free | Baseball Bingo Night | Diablos Days | Pepsi Family Four Pack

Thursday, Aug. 22: Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment ($2 Hot Dogs, Pepsi Soft Drinks, Margaritas, Beer | GECU Military Appreciation | Pepsi Family Four Pack

Friday, Aug. 23: GECU Bark at the Park | Dog Cap Giveaway for Dogs | Bimbo Bread Exit Giveaway

Saturday, Aug. 24: El Paso Strong Night | 7,000 Rally Towel Giveaway | Stand United Moment of Silence | Fireworks Spectacular

Sunday, Aug. 25: PBS Appearance – Let’s Go Luna | Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by the Hospitals of Providence | Pepsi Family Four Pack

Monday, Aug. 26: Soft Hoodie Giveaway presented by Sarah Farms | Military Monday presented by Prudential | Pepsi Family Four Pack

Tuesday, Aug. 27: Taco Tues & Brews presented by Isabella Foods ($2 Tacos & $2 Estrella Jaliscos) | Pepsi Family Four Pack

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Diablos Fleece Blanket Giveaway | Seniors Eat Free | Diablos Days | Pepsi Family Four Pack

Thursday, Aug. 29: Fan Appreciation Day | Thrifty Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment ($2 Hot Dogs, Pepsi Soft Drinks, Margaritas, Beer) | Thank You Thursday presented by Prudential