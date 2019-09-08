Celtics’ Enes Kanter hosts free basketball camp in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Enes Kanter, a 7-foot center for the Boston Celtics, has always been active in giving back to communities across the country.

The Turkish big man voiced his support for El Paso following the Aug. 3 shooting, but what he did Saturday morning at Hanks High School was even more impressive and impactful.

Kanter hosted a free basketball camp to show his support for El Paso and the Walmart shooting victims.

.@celtics center @EnesKanter is in El Paso today hosting a free #ElPasoStrong basketball camp. Kanter is active in his support of mass shooting victims. He paid for all the costs of today’s camp, plus donated to the Victim’s Relief Fund. He’s hosted 40+ free 🏀 camps all summer. pic.twitter.com/ZJHPzwLMzF — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 7, 2019

The NBA star and his team covered all costs of the camp and their own travel to the Sun City and had fun with kids ages eight to 18.

He also donated to the Victims Relief Fund to help those affected by the tragedy.

“This was one of the most special camps that I had this summer,” Kanter told KTSM. “Obviously I was very sad that the El Paso shooting happened… that’s why I came here, (I) just wanted to hang out with the kids and put a smile on their faces. It’s definitely been priceless.”

Saturday’s event was one of 40 free camps Kanter is holding across the country this summer.