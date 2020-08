EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - In the days following the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the El Paso Cielo Vista Walmart, sports seemed trivial after 23 of our neighbors died in the deadliest racially-charged attack in modern American history. However, Southwest University Park served as a beacon of hope in the wake of tragedy.

"It was just an awful day," said El Paso Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "Immediately we started thinking if we could provide a space for people to pick things up. Can we donate blood, can we deliver water -- we did all those things. As we started thinking about that beautiful ballpark that is a community center, how can we help heal?"