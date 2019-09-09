California football coach ‘never felt safer’ during trip to El Paso, Del Valle High

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Postgame pleasantries are common after football games, however, one California coach took it a step further to praise El Paso and Del Valle High School after a Friday night game.

Rookie Pena, the coach of Union Central High School, texted the Del Valle High School football coach Rudy Contreras to share his appreciation for the hospitality last week.

Union Central defeated Del Valle on Friday, but Pena was left with a new and lasting impression of El Paso.

“I can honestly say I have never felt safer & realized what a great honor it has been to play in one of the safest cities in the United States,” Pena said in a text that was shared on Twitter by Del Valle High School.

Just want to share these kind words from Rookie Peña a parent from Union Central H.S. Thank you to everyone in our DV OFOD family that made Friday's game a very special one and showed great hospitality to eveyone that came down from El Centro California. #OFOD #ELPASOSTRONG pic.twitter.com/gKi26PLfzG — Del Valle Football (@DVFootballOFOD) September 8, 2019 The original tweet named Rookie Pena as a parent, but he is, in fact, the coach of Central Union High School.

Pena also told Contreras he was moved by an El Paso Strong tribute video that was played before the game.

“During the pre game they played one of the most emotional vides I have ever witnessed at a venue. We are #ElPasoStrong,” he wrote.