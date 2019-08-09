elpasostrong
Balloon release held at Mountain View High School for victims of El Paso shooting

El Paso Strong

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mountain View High School honored the victims killed in Saturday’s shooting with a special balloon release Friday morning.

Several students, many of whom wore “El Paso Strong” T-shirts, stood on the field and released one balloon at a time as they called out the name of each victim.

“It wasn’t easy to come back, but the overwhelming support we’ve received is what El Paso is all about,” student Diana Sanchez said.

As KTSM previously reported, the youngest victim, 15-year-old Javier Rodriguez, was a student at Horizon High School in Clint ISD, the same school district as Mountain View.

