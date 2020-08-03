August 3rd Mass Shooting Memorial Live Stream

El Paso Strong
Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Hands of Hope holds drive-thru vigil for August 3 victims

Sunday August 2 Borderland COVID Update

What you need to know about Sunday’s drive-thru memorial at Ascarate Park

El Paso Public Library will begin curbside pickup at four libraries

State of Texas: Guns and self defense at issue in deadly shooting at protest

Video of deadly police shooting released to public

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong