August 3rd Mass Shooting Memorial Live Stream
El Paso Strong
Posted:
Aug 2, 2020 / 07:03 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2020 / 07:21 PM MDT
KTSM Video Center
Hands of Hope holds drive-thru vigil for August 3 victims
Video
Sunday August 2 Borderland COVID Update
Video
What you need to know about Sunday’s drive-thru memorial at Ascarate Park
Video
El Paso Public Library will begin curbside pickup at four libraries
Video
State of Texas: Guns and self defense at issue in deadly shooting at protest
Video
Video of deadly police shooting released to public
Video
El Paso Strong
August 3rd Mass Shooting Memorial Live Stream
What you need to know about Sunday’s drive-thru memorial at Ascarate Park
Video
Juárez faith leaders hold prayer vigil along the Rio Grande for August 3 victims
Video
Texas flags to fly at half-staff on one-year annivesrsary of Aug. 3 shooting
Angered but undeterred, border community found strength in wake of mass shooting
Video
New exhibit at El Paso Museum of History honors victims of Aug. 3 shooting
Video
Sun Metro to host plaque dedication ceremony to honor former employee who died in Aug. 3 shooting
Video
Luminaria memorial first of several tributes as August 3 one-year anniversary approaches
Video
Mexican consulate to honor victims on anniversary of Aug. 3 mass shooting
Video
The FBI’s victim specialists discuss the August 3rd shooting anniversary
City of El Paso hosting series of events in honor of Aug. 3 shooting victims
El Paso Walmart mass shooting fund makes final payouts to victims
Video
Community leaders unveil details for August 3 memorial services
Video
County to build Memorial Garden for victims of Aug. 3 mass shooting
Video
