Applications for One Fund El Paso can be filled out at local agencies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several agencies are now helping One Fund El Paso and the National Compassion Fund as they sort through applications from those affected by the Aug. mass shooting.

Applications for assistance directly related to the shootings must be filed by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8 at nationalcompassionfund.org or applicants must call or email ahead to set up an appointment at any of these locations.

  • Centro San Vicente Health Center, 8061 Alameda, 915-858-2932
    Ask to speak with Outreach and Enrollment Assisters
  • County of El Paso General Assistance, 6314 Delta, 915-775-2726
    Contact: Maria Lopez, malopez@epcounty.com
  • El Paso Center for Children, 2200 N. Stevens, 915-565-8361
    Contact: Jacqueline Flores, jflores@epccinc.org
  • El Paso Child Guidance Center, 2701 E. Yandell, 915-562-1999, ext. 3000
    Contact: Betty Avila, bavila@epcgc.org
  • Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, 1500 Yandell 915-283-4706
    Contact: Linda Corchado, lindacorchado@lasamericas.org
  • Project BRAVO, 2000 Texas, 915-562-4100
    Email casemanagers@projectbravo.org
  • Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, Inc., 1331 Texas, 915-585-5115
    Contact: Gracie Martinez, gmartinez@trla.org

CIUDAD JUAREZ

No appointment necessary.

  • Centro de Inclusion Digital, Melquiades Alanis 6431, Col. San Lorenzo, 656-257-0136
    Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. October 19, October 26, and November 2.

