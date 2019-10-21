Applications for One Fund El Paso can be filled out at local agencies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several agencies are now helping One Fund El Paso and the National Compassion Fund as they sort through applications from those affected by the Aug. mass shooting.

Applications for assistance directly related to the shootings must be filed by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8 at nationalcompassionfund.org or applicants must call or email ahead to set up an appointment at any of these locations.

Centro San Vicente Health Center, 8061 Alameda, 915-858-2932

Ask to speak with Outreach and Enrollment Assisters

Contact: Maria Lopez, malopez@epcounty.com

Contact: Jacqueline Flores, jflores@epccinc.org

Contact: Betty Avila, bavila@epcgc.org

Contact: Linda Corchado, lindacorchado@lasamericas.org

Email casemanagers@projectbravo.org

Contact: Gracie Martinez, gmartinez@trla.org

CIUDAD JUAREZ

No appointment necessary.