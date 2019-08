EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department confirmed that another victim of Saturday’s shooting at the East El Paso Walmart died from their injuries.

Police announced the news on Monday morning via tweet.

“Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one,” police said in the tweet. “Victim passed early this morning at the hospital.”

A gunman opened fire at the Walmart at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. His violence has resulted in 21 deaths and 25 injuries.