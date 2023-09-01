EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso streetcars will offer more morning and weekend hours, starting Sunday, Sept. 3, according to a news release sent out by the City of El Paso.

The expanded hours will provide more public transit options for residents, visitors and students.

The streetcars run along a 4.8-mile route, comprised to two loops that go through El Paso’s Downtown area and what is called Uptown — the area around UTEP.

New service hours are:

• Sunday: noon – 6 p.m.

• Monday – Thursday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Friday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

• Saturday: noon – 11 p.m.

The new hours of operation will continue until further notice. As with fixed route bus service, Sun Metro consistently evaluates streetcar ridership and adjusts operations to improve service delivery and performance, according to a news release sent out by the City.

The extended service hours will not increase annual operating costs of approximately $2.9 million, according to the City. The number of streetcars operating during nonpeak hours will be adjusted to control costs, the City added.

The streetcar program offers free educational, cultural, and musical programming including live music, reading events, and history tours. Events and rides are free. To track the streetcar download the Ride Sun Metro app.

To learn more about the El Paso streetcar hours or programming, visit www.epstreetcar.com, call (915) 212-3333, or follow the Streetcar’s social media @elpasostreetcar on Facebook and Instagram.