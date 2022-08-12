EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso streetcars will be increasing their hours of operation and days, beginning Aug. 31.

Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“Downtown plays a significant role in our city and international region and by expanding the streetcar service hours we are able to support Downtown’s economic, social and cultural vitality, while also connecting our uptown and Downtown neighborhoods via public transit,” said Ellen Smyth, city of El Paso chief of transit and field operations officer. “Like many of the improvements seen throughout our community, we are also seeing positive progress in our Downtown area made possible through public and private investment and Sun Metro is proud to support the growth.”

Passengers may track the streetcar with the free Ride Sun Metro App.

To learn about streetcar programming events, the public may visit https://sunmetro.net/streetcar/events/ or follow the El Paso Streetcar’s social media @elpasostreetcar on Facebook and Instagram.