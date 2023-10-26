EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Streetcar is turning five years old next month and the City of El Paso will be holding a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 26, celebrating its milestone.

The city says it will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, recognizing its streetcar system’s 5-year anniversary at the Streetcar Maintenance and Storage Facility located on 601 A S. Santa Fe Street.

Sun Metro is also inviting the community to a two-day celebration in November, marking five years since the streetcars returned to service.

The El Paso Streetcar System originally operated from the 1950s until 1974. Six refurbished streetcars were reintroduced to the local community in November 2018, four decades later after they stopped operating, according to the city.

The refurbished streetcars feature original color schemes from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s and include modern amenities such as WIFI, bike racks and ADA accessibility, according to the city.

“The vintage streetcars travel through El Paso’s Downtown and Uptown along a 4.8-mile track, comprised of two interconnected loops and 27 stops,” the city said.

The streetcars run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The city says rides on the streetcars are free.

To learn more about the El Paso Streetcar System, click here: www.sunmetro.net/streetcar.