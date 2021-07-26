El Paso Streetcar services return this Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Starting this Thursday, the El Paso Streetcar will return and provide services every Thursday, Friday and Saturday this summer to complement quality of life events and services in Downtown an Uptown.



Fares will be waived and the streetcar will run from 4 p.m. to midnight during those days.

The public can easily hop on these vintage vehicles loaded with modern amenities at any of the 27 stops along a 4.8-mile loop that connects dining, entertainment and other venues in the area.

Here’s what you should know about Grand Re-Activation Weekend:

Park and Ride

Streetcar passengers may park for free during the re-activation weekend, July 29 – 31, at the Glory Road Transfer Center, 100 Glory Road.

New Streetcar App

Sun Metro is introducing the Ride Sun Metro App, which will feature the El Paso Streetcar. The app is now available for download on both Android and IOS systems and replaces the former El Paso Streetcar App, which is no longer active.

Evening Downtown Art and Farmers Market

The community is invited to an evening Downtown Art & Farmers Market from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Cleveland Square Park located directly in front of the Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe. The market will feature live entertainment from local artists, more than 25 local vendors, food trucks, free fitness workshops, and arts & craft activities for kids. More information is available on the Downtown Art & Farmers Market Facebook page.

Live Active El Paso

Live Active El Paso is also hosting a free stress management class starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, inside the El Paso Museum of History. The class is followed by a sound meditation event, also inside the museum. Both classes are free of charge and open to all ages. More information is available on the Live Active El Paso Facebook page.

Bring Your Face Covering

Face masks are required on the El Paso Streetcar due to regulations from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Officials said expanded hours of operation may be programmed this summer to accommodate events during other times of the day or week.

For more information about the streetcar, visit epstreetcar.com or call 915-212-3333. You can also catch up with updates on Facebook at facebook.com/sunmetro or on Twitter @SunMetro.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.