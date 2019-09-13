El Paso state Sen. Jose Rodriguez to retire at end of term

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – State Sen. Jose Rodriguez will call it a career at the end of 2021 after representing El Paso for nearly 30 years as a state senator and county attorney.

Rodriguez announced he will not be seeking reelection during a news conference Friday morning.

He has served as a senator for the last nine years and was El Paso County Attorney for more than 17 years.

“I am proud of my office’s accomplishments over the past nine years,” Rodriguez said. “Since 2011, we have passed more than 240 bills addressing education, health care, economic development, local governments, renewable energy, criminal justice, civil jurisprudence, public safety and the courts, ethics and government transparency, and veterans. Some of our more notable legislation includes establishing the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso as an independent university – a decades-long achievement for our community – and various bills to alleviate health professional shortages and improve funding for our local hospitals.”

His term will end in 2021 and he says he has plenty of work to do until then.

His peers in the El Paso delegation praised Rodriguez’ leadership.

“From his days helping lead the Court of Inquiry, to his courage in the Senate standing up for the border and voting rights in times of polarization and fear-mongering, Senator Rodriguez has been a moral compass helping the state honestly address inequities,” State Rep. Cesar Blanco said.

Rep. Mary Gonzalez said it was an honor to serve with Rodriguez.

“It is bittersweet to see the retirement of my colleague and mentor, Senator Rodríguez,” she said. “He has been a true champion for El Paso for decades – I couldn’t have asked for a better role model in this journey. Senator Rodríguez has been a tireless advocate for El Paso in the Texas Senate. During his time in office, Senator Rodríguez has passed over 240 bills, all of which have made our state a better, healthier, and more just place to live.”