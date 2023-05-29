EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — State Rep. Joe Moody is among the board of managers appointed for the impeachment proceedings against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Moody, D-El Paso, is the chairman of the House Committee on Jurisprudence. Moody was appointed by House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, to serve on the board of managers, which will serve as the prosecutors for the case when it is heard by the state Senate.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on the case itself before its resolution,” Moody said in a news release. “But what I can say is that I intend to approach it ethically, diligently, and professionally, allowing the evidence — not partisanship — to dictate the process. Chairman Murr, Vice Chair Johnson, and the rest of the House managers are people of impeccable character who I’m confident will do the same.”

Moody said he will not be making any further statements until the resolution of the trial.

A historic impeachment trial in Texas to determine whether Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate, according to the Associated Press.