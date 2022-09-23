EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber.

The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance.



”The light bulbs sit off the ground on a suspended wire system, laid out in the star pattern, visible for miles around El Paso and from Ciudad Juárez,” said Andrea Hutchins the President and CEO of the Chamber.

The chamber runs the star program which lights the star at night celebrating the accomplishments of different individuals and organizations in El Paso.

