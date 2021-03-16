El Paso star Khalid set to perform at Matthew McConaughey virtual benefit concert

INGLEWOOD, CA – AUGUST 27: Khalid attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso pop star Khalid is set to perform during Mathew McConaughey’s upcoming virtual benefit event to provide relief to those affected by the recent winter storm.

In a Twitter post, McConaughey posted the “All-Star Texas” lineup of performers, including Khalid.

The event’s goal is to help “rebuild” Texas and provide relief for those who were heavily affected by February’s severe winter storm.

In an Instagram video, McConaughey said “the storm has left so many Texans without the bare necessities they need to survive, Camila and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas, and we know help is going to be needed for a while.”

The virtual event is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST March 21 through McConaughey’s YouTube page.

According to McConaughey’s recent Instagram post, more special guests will be announced in the coming days.