El Paso sheriffs respond to domestic verbal dispute call, woman arrested

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sherriff Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Canutillo in reference to a domestic verbal dispute Friday afternoon which later resulted in an arrest.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Emilio in Canutillo Texas, where they later learned one of the involved parties had fled the scene.

Chantal Ramirez, 29, the woman who had fled the scene, was later located as a result of a traffic stop and was found in procession of several controlled substances.

According to a press release, deputies seized various THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), high-grade marijuana products, and approximately $7,900 in U.S. currency.

Ramirez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and is being held under an $8,250 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM Goes Wild: Zoo and Aquarium Month

Rare bird rescue serves as a lesson

One-on-one with Mayor Oscar Leeser

LEESER ON VACCINES

COVID CASES JUNE 8

El Paso City Council looking to initiate a climate change action plan

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime