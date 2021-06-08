El Paso sheriffs respond to domestic verbal dispute call, woman arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sherriff Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Canutillo in reference to a domestic verbal dispute Friday afternoon which later resulted in an arrest.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Emilio in Canutillo Texas, where they later learned one of the involved parties had fled the scene.

Chantal Ramirez, 29, the woman who had fled the scene, was later located as a result of a traffic stop and was found in procession of several controlled substances.

According to a press release, deputies seized various THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), high-grade marijuana products, and approximately $7,900 in U.S. currency.

Ramirez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, and is being held under an $8,250 bond.