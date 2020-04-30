Breaking News
El Paso reports four new deaths due to COVID-19, 887 total cases

El Paso Sheriff’s requesting help in locating sex offender

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Wayne England Jr ran away from the El Paso Transitional Living Center on April 28, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help to locate England Jr.

England Jr. is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

According to a release, his sex offense is for Indecency with a Child/Contact, the victim being a 14-year-old female.

England Jr. is currently on parole for failure to comply with sex offender requirements.

If you have information on the location of Steven Wayne England Jr, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso city councilman explains himself after coarse language during a city meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso city councilman explains himself after coarse language during a city meeting"

El Paso hospitals, community members respond to 'Stay at Home' order expiring Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso hospitals, community members respond to 'Stay at Home' order expiring Thursday"

Nurse turns into mail carrier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse turns into mail carrier"

Virtual memorial for El Paso Nurse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorial for El Paso Nurse"

6 immigrant women to be released after suing ICE

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 immigrant women to be released after suing ICE"

EPISD offering Saturday meals during Friday meal pick-up

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD offering Saturday meals during Friday meal pick-up"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime