El Paso Sheriff’s requesting help in locating sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Steven Wayne England Jr ran away from the El Paso Transitional Living Center on April 28, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help to locate England Jr.

England Jr. is wanted on a parole violation and an additional charge of Sex Offenders Duty to Register.

According to a release, his sex offense is for Indecency with a Child/Contact, the victim being a 14-year-old female.

England Jr. is currently on parole for failure to comply with sex offender requirements.

If you have information on the location of Steven Wayne England Jr, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.