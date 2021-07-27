El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: Case closed involving man accused of abandoning husky on side of road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office completed the criminal investigation involving the Siberian Husky that was abandoned in Horizon City.

68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos and 17-year-old Moises Soto were facing criminal charges for ‘cruelty to non-livestock animals; abandon.’

The Sheriff’s Office presented the charges to the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office, and said the case is now considered closed and cleared.

As KTSM 9 News reported, the video of the husky being abandoned went viral on social media leading to the arrest of Campos.

Campos claimed the animal killed another canine.

The dog has been placed in a permanent home.

