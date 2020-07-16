El Paso sees deadliest virus day with 14 new deaths reported, 340 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reaches a new record for the most deaths in a day as the Department of Health reports 14 additional coronavirus deaths.

The previous record for the number of deaths was reported back in late May, with 8 deaths. The death toll in El Paso is now 173.

According to the Department of Public Health, all of the victims had underlying conditions. The victims are:

2 females in their 70s

1 male in his 70s

1 female in her 80s

4 males in their 80s

4 females in their 90s

2 males in their 90s

The Department of Health also reported 340 new cases today, bringing the total to 10,638. Of those, 3,708 are active, 272 are hospitalized, 100 are in the ICU, and 39 are on ventilators.

Currently, 6,757 cases have been designated as being recovered.

Health officials urge residents to stay home if possible, but if you must go out it is essential to practice social distancing, wear a face cover, frequently wash your hands with soap and water and if feeling even mildly under the weather resident’s should stay home.

