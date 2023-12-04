EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector have been averaging more than 700 migrant encounters per day during the past week.

That’s according to El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Anthony “Scott” Good who posted some migrant encounter statistics on his X social media platform on Monday, Dec. 4.

Photos courtesy of El Paso Sector Chief Anthony “Scott” Good X account

The El Paso Sector, which also includes New Mexico, has been seeing 717 daily migrant encounters during the past week, Good said via X.

That included: 31 smuggling “events” with 153 migrants; two stash house busts with 39 migrants; two aggravated felons apprehended; and two rescues.