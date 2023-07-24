EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An act of arson damaged the El Paso Scottish Rite Temple on Monday just after midnight, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

The organization says at 12:33 a.m. an arsonist broke through a side door on Missouri Street and entered the building carrying two cans of gasoline.

The alleged arsonist made his way to the lobby and saturated the furniture and floor and set the place on fire. The arsonist also broke out through another side door and got away, according to the post from the organization.

“Our fire alarm worked as it should be and the Fire Department was dispatched,” said the El Paso Scottish Rite.

At around 5 a.m., the El Paso Fire Department responded to the incident, tweeting out that a Condition 2 fire was taking place at the 300 block of W Missouri.

The Fire Department also followed their initial tweet with an update, stating that the fire was knocked down, no injuries were reported, and crews were checking for hotspots.

A spokesperson with the fire department confirmed to KTSM that the incident was arson after reviewing evidence that was found at the scene.

The spokesperson says that 10 units and 27 firefighters responded to the incident and the fire marshal investigators were called in to assist.

The fire marshal’s office continues to investigate to locate the responsible party, according to the spokesperson.

The organization says the building will be fine. However they have yet to determine the extent of the damage.

“We are still without utilities until the forensic team is through and we are permitted to enter,” said the El Paso Scottish Rite.

Any tips about the fire, the community can contact the fire marshal’s office at 915-212-5699.