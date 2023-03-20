Randy Limbird, who founded and ran El Paso Scene magazine for nearly 30 years, died March 17m 2023, at age 70.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Randy Limbird, who founded El Paso Scene Magazine and ran it for nearly 30 years, has died.

Limbird, age 70, was also well known for his passion for bicycling. He had posted online recently that he was fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer.

He was remembered by friends, colleagues and community activists for his spirit and his contributions to El Paso.

“I’m really sad to learn that Randy Limbird has passed away on Friday (March 17),” Bob Moore, a longtime friend of Limbird’s and founder of ElPasoMatters.org, wrote on Limbird’s Facebook page.

Limbird started El Paso Scene, a monthly entertainment newspaper, in 1993 and ran it until it ceased publication during 2020 during the pandemic.

“Randy has been a great contributor to El Paso, as a journalist, as an avid cyclist, and as someone who lived his faith,” Moore wrote. “I am fortunate that our lives intersected. My condolences to his wife Cindy and all those who loved Randy. Rest in peace, my friend.”

The El Paso Bicycle Club posted on Facebook that “El Paso and the cycling community lost a legend.”

“His passion for the sport and our club will be greatly missed,” the club posted online. “He was a mentor to many and always gave back to our community.”

Limbird had previously served as president and treasurer for the bicycle club.

“El Paso’s journalism community has lost one of its best and kindest,” wrote community activist Estela Reyes-Lopez on Limbird’s Facebook page.