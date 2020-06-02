El Paso safe PSA contest selects top two winners

Health care providers in gowns and masks during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Winners of the El Paso Safe PSA contest have been announced.

The contest asked El Pasoans to submit a short 15- to 60-second video that highlights CDC guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing or wearing personal protective equipment when in public.

The City and County of El Paso in collaboration with PBS El Paso announced Juan Diego Burciaga Sosa and Braulio Banuelos as first and second place out of more than 50 submissions. They were rewarded $1,500 and $500 for their work.

“We asked the community to show us their creativity and we were so impressed and excited to see the results, which also made the final two winners very hard to select,” said Jessica Herrera, Director of International and Economic Development for the City of El Paso.

Entries were judged based on four criteria: creativity, message effectiveness, how well the video represents El Paso and the quality of video and sound. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego had the final say on the top two winners.

“We loved the opportunity to show off our community’s amazing talent, creativity and the immense love of El Paso,” Herrera said.

You can catch the first and second place winning videos on PBS El Paso, the City of El Paso municipal channel (Spectrum Ch. 1300, DTV Ch. 13.4, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99), and City and County social media pages beginning this week.

The PSAs can also be found on www.kcostv.org/elpasosafe/.