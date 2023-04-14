EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Roller Derby (EPRD) is inviting the community to their season opener on Saturday, April 22.

The roller derby will be featuring two games both located at Nations Tobin Park 8831 on Railroad Dr. The first game will be at 6 p.m. and the second game will be at 7:30 p.m. The event will be benefiting of CASA of EL Paso

The roller derby will also feature half time entertainment and food trucks. All of their games are said to be BYOB for people who are 21 and older, according to El Paso Roller Derby.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of El Paso is a non-profit organization that trains and supports volunteers in the Borderland who advocate for abused and neglected children, according to their website.

The El Paso Roller Derby is a non-profit competitive sports organization that that has been around since September 2010, according to their press release.

EPRD says they’re part of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, which is the international “governing body of women’s roller derby”.