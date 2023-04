EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Roller Derby kicked off its season with two games Saturday, April 22, at the Nations Tobin Recreation Center in Northeast El Paso.

El Paso Roller Derby is a nonprofit organization started in 2010, now with four teams and nearly 60 members.

They even played internationally last year in Mexico.

