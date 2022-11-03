EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rhinos have a jam-packed November ahead. El Pasoans will have ten chances to catch hockey in Rhino Country and donate toys for children in need during the Holiday season.

Throughout the remaining games in 2022, the Rhinos will collect soccer balls and new, unwrapped toys for La Posada Home, the Salvation Army, and other organizations who serve children in need during the Holidays.

“We’re just hoping to put smiles on kids’ faces during the holidays. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to support our community and hopefully we can expand our impact this year,” Tafelski said.

Collection boxes will be at every Rhino home game throughout November and December. Individuals who wish to donate but cannot attend a game can leave toys at the rink (4100 E. Paisano) during the business week. The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4:30 p.m. on Sundays at the El Paso County Events Center. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum Box Office. For details regarding ticketing, please call 915-533-9899.

