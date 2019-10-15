El Paso Rhinos hockey teams steps outside the rink to mentor youth at Boys and Girls Club

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Rhinos, a borderland hockey team, is stepping outside of the rink to mentor youth through an after-school program.

The “Skates Mates Educational Program” will focus on completing educational tasks with students as well as encouraging their success beyond the classroom.

Rhinos’ Head Coach, Cory Herman, says that the program is an important philanthropic initiative for the team.

“It’s important for children to have mentors so they have someone to look up to and can develop a strong sense of who they want to become. Mentoring is also good for our players because it reminds them that they are held to a high standard and have a responsibility to give back to the community that has been so good to our organization,” says Herman.

The program will impact local students over the next six months. The team is expected to regularly make visits to five schools. Visits will now also be made to the Boys and Girls Club of El Paso.

“We are excited about our amazing partnership with the Rhinos. Athletes are a great example for kids. Their drive, determination, and discipline are qualities that our children can take and apply to their everyday lives,” says Anthony Tomasheski, Boys and Girls Clubs of El Paso’s Chief Executive Officer.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s research shows that young people who attend a Club regularly tend to do better than their peers nationally.

The Rhinos will kick off the program, visiting the Boys and Girls Club, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, beginning at 4 p.m.

The players will be “helping with homework and joining in fun activities,” said a press release.

Skate Mates Educational Program Kick Off:

Boys and Girls Club

801 S. Florence St.

El Paso, TX 79901

