EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — La Catedral Restraunt will be having a “Stop the Violence High School Night” event Friday night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. where teens can have a safe place to have fun.

The event is made to provide a safe place for teens. Local bandas and Dj’s will provide entertainment and all food will be 50% off for teens with a high school ID. This is event was developed due to the high rise in teen violence in El Paso.

La Catedral Restaurant is located in El Paso’s eastside at 11380 Montwood D and is known to serve modern Mexican cuisine. For more information, you can head to La Catedral’s Instagram: La Catedral (@eatlacatedral) • Instagram photos and videos

“The purpose of this event is to show the community and our youth that we stand with them and will not tolerate violence in our city. This is an opportunity for us to come together on this urgent issue and I invite other business and community leaders to partner with us to help find solutions.” said Armando Garcia co-owner of La Catedral.