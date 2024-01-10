EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program (PHEP) encourage residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR) program.

STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes.

Information provided during registration is shared with emergency managers and first responders to help ensure City and County residents with access and functional needs can be supported during a disaster. While registering for STEAR doesn’t guarantee assistance or specific service in an emergency, STEAR registration grants permission to share your information with first responders and other state agencies during a disaster. All the information provided is confidential.

“STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to assess our community’s unique needs during an emergency,” said Jorge Rodriguez, OEM’s Emergency Management Coordinator. “Although STEAR doesn’t guarantee a specific service during an emergency, the data collected serves to identify local needs, proper allocation of resources and opportunities to enhance our emergency plans.”

Individuals encouraged to register in STEAR are as follows:

People with disabilities

People who are medically fragile

People with access and functional needs such as: Limited mobility Communication barriers Require additional medical assistance during an emergency

People who require personal care assistance

People who require transportation assistance

“STEAR data enables us to tailor educational interventions for our most fragile and vulnerable population,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “The information gathered may lessen the risk of health-related threats during an emergency.”

Individuals residing in El Paso may register using the following methods:

Online at Stear.tdem.texas.gov

Call 211

Fax or email completed forms to (866) 557-1074 or STEAR@dps.texas.gov

Staff will be available throughout the month of January for in-person registration assistance at the following locations:

San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.

10 a.m. Thursday, January 11

Hilos De Plata Senior Center, 4451 Delta Dr.

11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 16

Jessie Moreno Happiness Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

10a.m. Wednesday, January 17

South El Paso Senior Center, 600 S. Ochoa St.

10 a.m. Thursday, January 18

Eastside Senior Center, 3200 Fierro Dr.

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 24

Grandview Senior Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave.

10 a.m. Wednesday, January 24

Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

10 a.m. Thursday, January 25

Canutillo Senior Center, 741 Bosque Rd., Canutillo, TX

11 a.m. Tuesday, January 30

Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenburg Dr.

9 a.m. Thursday, February 1

For more information call 211 or visit ElPasoReady.org or EPHealth.gov under the Emergency Preparedness tab.