El Paso reports its second death and 27 new positive cases for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health Department has reported its second COVID-19 death.

The patient was said to be a female in her 70’s with underlying conditions.

As of today El Paso reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 252.

According to a release, El Paso County positive cases include 133 females and 199 males.

Currently 52 patients are hospitalized and 21 of those are currently in the ICU.

“Today is another somber day for our community, our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected families,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “It is imperative that we stay home as ordered and continue observing social distancing and other preventive measures we have mentioned over and over, such as washing hands, not touching your face and especially social distancing. We know that for young adults, COVID-19 might be a mild disease, but the virus can be transmitted to a vulnerable loved one that may suffer severe complications, including death, from the disease.”

Residents are reminded that the Stay Home, Work Safe orders remain in effect and families who usually gather for the Easter weekend are advised that any gatherings at City and now State parks are strictly prohibited; as are house gatherings with others who do not live in the household.

In order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, all El Pasoans are asked to use social media and internet applications to visit with family and friends virtually, a release said.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral, services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6).

For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

KTSM GRAPHS