El Paso reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,852.

Five additional deaths have also been reported, meaning the toal number of COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso is now at 52.

All except one of the patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

  • a female in her 60s, with no underlying conditions
  • a female in her 90s
  • a male in his 50s
  • a male in his 60s
  • a male in his 70s

According to a release, 984 individuals have recovered from COVID-19; meaning there are 816 active cases within the county.

“We are grief-stricken to learn of the passing of five more community members, and our hearts go out to their loved ones,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “I wish to once again remind everyone that we must make a concerted effort to take care of our most vulnerable population, particularly our loved ones who are 65 or older and those with pre-existing health conditions. If you do not live in the same household with your parents, grandparents and other members of your extended family, we ask that you please care for them by bring them all their necessities so they do not have to go out and expose themselves. You should also limit your interaction and teach them how to use digital devices and apps so you can remain close but virtually connected.”

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.

