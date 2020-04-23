El Paso reports 29 additional COVID-19 cases; 674 total cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Health Department said cases have grown by 29 Thursday, for a total of 674 cases in El Paso.

No new deaths have been reported in El Paso. Death rates remain at 10 as of today.

There are currently 23 people hospitalized, 21 in the ICU. 9 of the 21 ICU patients are currently on ventilators.

As previously reported, El Paso authorities have declined to identify with the active outbreak, but KTSM has identified the El Paso psychiatric Center as the location with the positive cases.

The city has now expanded the testing criteria at the drive-through site to include anyone in the general public who is presenting symptoms.

Tests no longer require a physicians’s order and are free to the public.

El Paso’s Stay Home, Work Safe order is still in effect, and public health officials are making it mandatory for residents to use face coverings when providing essential duties or tasks. City officials urge El Paso residents to wear face masks when going outside to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 is spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them: