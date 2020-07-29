El Paso reports 14 COVID-19 related deaths; a decrease in hospitalizations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health is reporting 14 COVID-19 related deaths and 255 additional cases, Wednesday morning.

These numbers bring the death tool to 252 deaths and 13,807 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, 3,275 cases are reported as active, and 10,280 patients are designated as having recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations seem to have gone down by 17 since yesterday, with the city reporting 266 patients hospitalized, 106 in the ICU, and 53 on ventilators.

