El Paso Rep. Ordaz Perez issues statement on breaking quorum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso State Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez issued a statement Wednesday on the breaking of quorum by Democratic legislators looking to block Texas voting reform.

Ordaz Perez, a former El Paso City Council member and freshman representative in Austin, is among the dozens of Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C. to seek help from federal lawmakers, keeping Republicans from voting on their bill.

Governor Greg Abbott has promised retribution for the group’s stalling of the current special session.

You can read Ordaz Perez’s full statement below: