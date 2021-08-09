El Paso records 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 692 new cases last week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso recorded a total of 7 new deaths related to COVID-19 from last week and 692 new positive cases.

Of the deaths, 6 patients had underlying health conditions and 1 patient did not have any.

Health officials also reported 199 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases from the past week. One of the recent deaths is known to be a breakthrough COVID-19 death. There’s now a total of 11 breakthrough deaths.

As of Monday, 134,779 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 1,447 cases are active.

