El Paso records 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 827 new cases from previous week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths from the previous week, and 3 of the new deaths were known to be breakthrough deaths.



Health officials said all 4 patients had underlying health conditions, including one man in his 40s, one woman in her 60s, and 2 men in their 80s.



The death toll now stands at 2,757, and 16 of those are breakthrough deaths.



The city also reported 185 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases this past week. Regarding the Delta variant, El Paso County remains at 13 confirmed cases.

There were 827 new COVID-19 cases reported and 115 additional cases that were part of the delayed results issued by the State.

As of Monday, 136,945 people have recovered from the virus and 1,937 cases remain active.



