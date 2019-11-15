El Paso recognized as a 2019 Digital Cities Winner

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso is recognized for leveraging technology to enhance community services and was named a 2019 Digital Cities Winner.

The 2019 Digital Cities Survey recognizes cities that use technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, and strengthen cybersecurity.

El Paso ranked top 10 in the 2019 Digital Cities Survey according to a release.

Officials say the City was specifically recognized for a variety of technology efforts including: the El Paso Fire Department PulsePoint app, which connects victims of cardiac arrest with someone nearby trained in CPR; the development of the El Paso Streetcar mobile app; the Wi-Fi system upgrades at various City-owned facilities; providing public access to 120 mobile hot spots; and over 200 parking meter upgrades to accept credit cards.

“Congratulations to this year’s Digital Cities winners, who are working to make their communities more secure, user-friendly, efficient and resilient,” said Teri Takai, executive director for CDG. “Their efforts are making technology a driver of better, smarter, more responsive government.”

El Paso will be honored at an awards dinner during the National League of Cities’ annual conference in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 21.